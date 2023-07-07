Previous
Things we do by pusspup
Photo 3298

Things we do

Here's Wylie 2 caught shaping up a photo at sunset.
Often I'm not the only one taking pics, but I do seem to be the most prolific!
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
903% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh this is just wonderful, what a fabulous sight!
July 7th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Fantastic shot. I hope Willy2 managed to stand up again after kneeling down to take the picture. It was worth the trouble for sure seeing it through your lens. Fav.
July 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Good to see him joining in the fun. Does Wylie2 post on 365?
July 7th, 2023  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana @sangwann @onewing thanks everyone, yes he did manage to straighten up afterwards. We share this project and occasionally the photos are his. Initially we did alternate posts, but now they're mainly mine.
July 7th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fun perspective.
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise