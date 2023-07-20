Previous
Gum trees 2! by pusspup
Gum trees 2!

OK, so I went a little wild in Topaz with this shot. Original in my other album. Which do you prefer?
In fact, I made several versions in Topaz and might share them with you later for an opinion.
Thanks in anticipation...
Lesley Aldridge ace
Gum Trees 2 for me, looks like an impressionist painting, very nice.
July 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this, the processing is spot on!
July 20th, 2023  
Christine Louise
I love the vibrancy and modern paint effect. Def fav one
July 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very nice indeed
July 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love this version, so vibrant.
July 20th, 2023  
