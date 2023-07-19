Previous
Evening walk by pusspup
Evening walk

This shot was all about the tree silhouette so I thought it would work well in B&W. But then I rather liked the sky too, so this hopefully shows them both off.
Annie D ace
it definitely shows off both
beautiful light
July 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic bw
July 19th, 2023  
Christina ace
Fabulous
July 19th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
All round this is a fab picture that works so well in mono - excellent
July 19th, 2023  
