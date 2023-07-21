Sign up
Photo 3312
Photo 3312
Gum trees 3
As threatened yesterday, a couple more versions of this bushland scene.
I'd be delighted to hear which you prefer.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
0
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th July 2023 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
trees
gum
Agnes
ace
These are also beautiful
July 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So difficult to compare all four ,without being able to see them side by side! But of today's two shots This is the strongest contendant!
July 21st, 2023
