Latest home among the gum trees by pusspup
Photo 3321

Latest home among the gum trees

Haven't done a 'Pep Ventosa' for a while, nor shot this gum tree which is a different walk to our usual, for a while.
Blended from 6 shots on a sunny day.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Wylie

@pusspup
