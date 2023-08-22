Previous
On the rocks! by pusspup
On the rocks!

Evening light on the headland, reflected in the rock pools.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Wylie

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and wonderful light, love the splash of the wave.
August 22nd, 2023  
Brigette ace
this is lovely evening light - beautiful tones
August 22nd, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely reflections
August 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflections.
August 22nd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture of that headland..
The splash of that wave & the reflections are fabulous!
August 22nd, 2023  
Brian ace
So much to appreciate in your image. POV, reflections, the wave action, time of day for the light, editing and presentation. fav
August 22nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
The reflections are great. I like the spray of water.
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great landscape/seascape
August 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
beautiful light and reflections
August 22nd, 2023  
