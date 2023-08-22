Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3344
On the rocks!
Evening light on the headland, reflected in the rock pools.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
9
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3673
photos
242
followers
270
following
916% complete
View this month »
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
Latest from all albums
326
3341
327
3342
328
3343
329
3344
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th August 2023 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and wonderful light, love the splash of the wave.
August 22nd, 2023
Brigette
ace
this is lovely evening light - beautiful tones
August 22nd, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely reflections
August 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice reflections.
August 22nd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture of that headland..
The splash of that wave & the reflections are fabulous!
August 22nd, 2023
Brian
ace
So much to appreciate in your image. POV, reflections, the wave action, time of day for the light, editing and presentation. fav
August 22nd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
The reflections are great. I like the spray of water.
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great landscape/seascape
August 22nd, 2023
Annie D
ace
beautiful light and reflections
August 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The splash of that wave & the reflections are fabulous!