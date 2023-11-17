Previous
Morning visit to Gordes, Provence by pusspup
Photo 3431

Morning visit to Gordes, Provence

Such a quaint and picturesque village, though a little touristy. Glad that we were not there in peak times! That also meant that we could risk life and limb on the narrow roads to walk back down the hill a bit to get a whole of village view.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
940% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Picture perfect capture and stunning sunburst with beautiful bokeh!

We were there about 20 years ago and loved this beautiful little town.

We shopped at a wonderful weekend market and took all kinds of delicacies back to Germany ;-)
November 17th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous magical composition
November 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh perfect timing!
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise