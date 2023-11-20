Previous
Village des Bories by pusspup
Photo 3434

Village des Bories

Ancient village near Gordes, along an 'interesting' road. All made of dry stone! Quite amazing.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Boxplayer ace
Wonderful stone texture and shadows
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the stonework and wonderful dappled light, beautifully captured.
November 20th, 2023  
Christina ace
Beautiful stonework
November 20th, 2023  
Tia ace
Lovely shadows
November 20th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love looking at drystone. Such a skill. Great image.
November 20th, 2023  
