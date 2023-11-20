Sign up
Photo 3434
Village des Bories
Ancient village near Gordes, along an 'interesting' road. All made of dry stone! Quite amazing.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
5
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3430
407
408
3431
409
3432
3433
3434
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th September 2023 7:01pm
Tags
france
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful stone texture and shadows
November 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love the stonework and wonderful dappled light, beautifully captured.
November 20th, 2023
Christina
ace
Beautiful stonework
November 20th, 2023
Tia
ace
Lovely shadows
November 20th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love looking at drystone. Such a skill. Great image.
November 20th, 2023
