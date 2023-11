View from the Pope's Palace, Avignon

An amazing place, those French Pope's sure had lots of resources to build an amazing palace like this one!

Great to be able to walk around in it now and enjoy the high tech 3D recreations on iPads.

This is of course a view FROM the palace and not OF the palace:)

Apologies for lack of commenting, working around the clock ATM. So much for retirement!

BoB