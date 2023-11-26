Previous
Village des Bories II by pusspup
Village des Bories II

This gives you a better idea of what the village looked like, all dry stone (near Gordes in France).
It has been substantially restored by dedicated volunteers. It was relentlessly hot with all that stone.
