Photo 3446
Cloud action
Sun breaking through the storm clouds briefly so we could get in a short beach walk.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
beach
beach
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these fabulous clouds and overall scene.
December 2nd, 2023
