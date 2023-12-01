Sign up
Photo 3445
Caption this!
Never in all my years of walking this beach have I found a red rose washed up.
What do you think is the story?
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
3
0
Wylie
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
rose
Babs
ace
I guess she said 'No'
December 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Goodbye! I have seen this on odd occasions either on the beach, caught between rocks or floating in the water. I have heard that some take the ashes of their loved ones and disperse them in the ocean. I know for a fact that here in Strand someone committed suicide by just walking into the water till she was gone. Her family gathered on the spot and threw flowers into the sea.
I much prefer the reply of Babs.
December 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
In memory of someone !
December 1st, 2023
I much prefer the reply of Babs.