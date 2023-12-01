Previous
Caption this! by pusspup
Photo 3445

Caption this!

Never in all my years of walking this beach have I found a red rose washed up.
What do you think is the story?
Babs ace
I guess she said 'No'
December 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
Goodbye! I have seen this on odd occasions either on the beach, caught between rocks or floating in the water. I have heard that some take the ashes of their loved ones and disperse them in the ocean. I know for a fact that here in Strand someone committed suicide by just walking into the water till she was gone. Her family gathered on the spot and threw flowers into the sea.

I much prefer the reply of Babs.
December 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
In memory of someone !
December 1st, 2023  
