Pont du Gard I by pusspup
Pont du Gard I

This amazing tree at the Pont du Gard captured my camera's eye.
It was a hot day but the Pont du Gard didn't fail to impress. I last (and first) saw it in the '80s.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Wylie

