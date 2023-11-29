Sign up
Previous
Photo 3443
North to Azay le Rideau
We pulled off the motorway and were blown away to find this!!
Kicking myself that I didn't note the name of this fabulous town, but I will track it down.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
4
5
Tags
france
Dianne
How absolutely gorgeous. Fav
November 29th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
It's so lovely with its shapes and colours. Add in the reflections you caught and it's just gorgeous.
November 29th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Beautiful view. Great colours and reflections.
November 29th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, my, what wonderful reflections!
November 29th, 2023
