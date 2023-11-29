Previous
North to Azay le Rideau by pusspup
North to Azay le Rideau

We pulled off the motorway and were blown away to find this!!
Kicking myself that I didn't note the name of this fabulous town, but I will track it down.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Dianne
How absolutely gorgeous. Fav
November 29th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
It's so lovely with its shapes and colours. Add in the reflections you caught and it's just gorgeous.
November 29th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful view. Great colours and reflections.
November 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, my, what wonderful reflections!
November 29th, 2023  
