Palais des Papes

What a place! 5 shot pano makes it look a bit round, which it wasn't. But it was extraordinary, so big and so lavish.



The Palais des Papes is a historical palace located in Avignon, Southern France. It is one of the largest and most important medieval Gothic buildings in Europe. Once a fortress and palace, the papal residence was a seat of Western Christianity during the 14th century.