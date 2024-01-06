Sign up
Photo 3481
A little visitor
A bit of a treat to have this little swamp wallaby visit the front yard for a while. Most unusual.
We also had a marvellous goanna wander through yesterday, probably over a metre long and great colouring.
No photo sadly.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2024 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wallaby
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely looking chap
January 6th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
January 6th, 2024
