A little visitor by pusspup
Photo 3481

A little visitor

A bit of a treat to have this little swamp wallaby visit the front yard for a while. Most unusual.
We also had a marvellous goanna wander through yesterday, probably over a metre long and great colouring.
No photo sadly.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Wylie

Kathy A ace
Such a lovely looking chap
January 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
January 6th, 2024  
