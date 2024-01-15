Sign up
Previous
Photo 3490
Lawn mowing team in action
Including the apprentice (in pouch).
I'm afraid that in the end we had to resort to mechanical intervention (lawn mower, the petrol kind).
But I do enjoy seeing this crew at work.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
19
Comments
5
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th December 2023 3:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
kangaroo
Babs
ace
They are trying their best but you can't get the staff these days can you.
January 15th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous
January 15th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How super!
January 15th, 2024
Dawn
ace
How cool
January 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous, one seems more interested in you though.
January 15th, 2024
