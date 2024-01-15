Previous
Lawn mowing team in action by pusspup
Photo 3490

Lawn mowing team in action

Including the apprentice (in pouch).
I'm afraid that in the end we had to resort to mechanical intervention (lawn mower, the petrol kind).
But I do enjoy seeing this crew at work.
15th January 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
They are trying their best but you can't get the staff these days can you.
January 15th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous
January 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
How super!
January 15th, 2024  
Dawn ace
How cool
January 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous, one seems more interested in you though.
January 15th, 2024  
