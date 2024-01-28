Sign up
Previous
Photo 3502
Lucky shot
Right place right time to catch these cockatoos and the moon in a gum tree!!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th January 2024 6:21pm
Tags
cockatoos
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely shot!
January 27th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Beautiful shot!
January 27th, 2024
