Am I in your way? by pusspup
Photo 3524

Am I in your way?

Wylie 2 and those post boxes. A last split tone for the week. Hard to give up!
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Wylie

Diana ace
what a fabulous image and wonderful toning, you are so good at this Wylie!
February 18th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana Ah Diana, you're my greatest fan. Thank you for all the encouragement.
February 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one. Fav
Don't you hate it when people ride into your picture. I think Wylie2 is just attention seeking ha ha
February 18th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Really like the split tone on this one
February 18th, 2024  
Annie D ace
fabulous!
February 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Cool image!
February 18th, 2024  
