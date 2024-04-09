Previous
Deceptively calm by pusspup
Deceptively calm

Believe it or not there was a wild storm raging when I took this. Its a phone shot, but I could hardly hold it still in the wind!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
What a wonderfully stormy scene and capture!

We had the same but with an average of 145 and gusts over 300 kms per hour! It was quite terrifying and so much damage all over!
April 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Deceptive but for the turmoil in the sky ! Nicely composed image !
April 9th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Nice framing and capture.
April 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful shot and such a nice composition.
April 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous capture.
April 9th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Simply beautiful…. wonderful composition.
April 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 9th, 2024  
