Photo 3575
Deceptively calm
Believe it or not there was a wild storm raging when I took this. Its a phone shot, but I could hardly hold it still in the wind!
9th April 2024
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
seascape
Diana
ace
What a wonderfully stormy scene and capture!
We had the same but with an average of 145 and gusts over 300 kms per hour! It was quite terrifying and so much damage all over!
April 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Deceptive but for the turmoil in the sky ! Nicely composed image !
April 9th, 2024
winghong_ho
Nice framing and capture.
April 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful shot and such a nice composition.
April 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous capture.
April 9th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Simply beautiful…. wonderful composition.
April 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 9th, 2024
We had the same but with an average of 145 and gusts over 300 kms per hour! It was quite terrifying and so much damage all over!