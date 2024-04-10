Sign up
Previous
Photo 3576
Wave hello!
I couldn't resist another drone shot of waves. There's just so much power and colour from this POV.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
2
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
21st March 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drone
Diana
ace
Those waves are mesmerizing and such a wonderful colour too.
April 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Marvellous patterns in there too..
April 10th, 2024
