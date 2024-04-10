Previous
Wave hello! by pusspup
Wave hello!

I couldn't resist another drone shot of waves. There's just so much power and colour from this POV.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Those waves are mesmerizing and such a wonderful colour too.
April 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Marvellous patterns in there too..
April 10th, 2024  
