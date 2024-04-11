Sign up
Previous
Photo 3577
Gallant gum
Standing proudly in the golden grasses. Who doesn’t love a gum tree?
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
4
0
Wylie
@pusspup
4118
photos
242
followers
272
following
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3572
540
3573
541
3574
3575
3576
3577
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th April 2024 3:24pm
tree
,
gum
Diana
ace
That sure is a beauty! So many unfortunately came down in a terrible storm over the weekend here.
April 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Stunning to see, I’ve haven’t seen a gum tree… yet
wonderful pic and capture. Great!
April 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beauty amongst all the mellow yellow grasses !
April 11th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
The tree looks gorgeous surrounded by yellow grasses. But I have to say the grass looks fantastic in their golden yellow colours. Reminds me of Shaespeare's 'All that glitters is not gold. Often have I heard told'.
April 11th, 2024
wonderful pic and capture. Great!