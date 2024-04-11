Previous
Gallant gum by pusspup
Gallant gum

Standing proudly in the golden grasses. Who doesn’t love a gum tree?
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana
That sure is a beauty! So many unfortunately came down in a terrible storm over the weekend here.
April 11th, 2024  
Beverley
Stunning to see, I’ve haven’t seen a gum tree… yet
wonderful pic and capture. Great!
April 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A beauty amongst all the mellow yellow grasses !
April 11th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
The tree looks gorgeous surrounded by yellow grasses. But I have to say the grass looks fantastic in their golden yellow colours. Reminds me of Shaespeare's 'All that glitters is not gold. Often have I heard told'.
April 11th, 2024  
