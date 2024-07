Bell Gorge

Our final gorge on the Gibb river. We have actually visited this gorge once in the past as it is nearest to the west end. We didn’t want to miss out even with the time imperative. We only swam in the top pools though which are only shallow and didn’t do the challenging trek to the bottom to swim under the falls like we did last time.

It was still definitely worth the trek in from the car park. Being early it wasn’t too hot! But hot enough to enjoy a swim🤪