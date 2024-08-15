Previous
Next
Overlooking Manning River at sundown by pusspup
Photo 3701

Overlooking Manning River at sundown

Yes, my muse, Wylie 2 again. Of course we had to climb to the top of the cliff to see this!
There were rainbow bee eaters (birds) flitting everywhere to capture the bugs that came out for the evening and a whistling kite.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1014% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture and sunburst with a fabulous reflection.
August 16th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great storytelling capture. Fabulous scene.
August 16th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Excellent composition
August 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
August 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise