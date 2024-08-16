Previous
Manning Gorge and Falls by pusspup
Manning Gorge and Falls

This is a hot hour and a half walk from the camp after a cool swim to start the walk! Plastic tubs are provided to transport your packs across the river with you!
See that figure at the very top of the falls? That's not Wylie 2 but its where he jumped from soon after. I suspect he regretted the whole thing :)
I jumped off that lower rock that the person is standing on, or it might even have been the one above that! :)
It was very refreshing and beautiful here, but then of course we had an even hotter walk back to camp- but the river swim was welcome!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Amazing capture and scenery. I take it Wylie 2 is standing up there ;-)
August 16th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana not him, but he did jump from there!
August 16th, 2024  
haskar ace
A wonderful scene. A wonderful place to cool off and rest while hiking.
August 16th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Lovely view of the waterfall
August 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely falls.
August 16th, 2024  
