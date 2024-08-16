Manning Gorge and Falls

This is a hot hour and a half walk from the camp after a cool swim to start the walk! Plastic tubs are provided to transport your packs across the river with you!

See that figure at the very top of the falls? That's not Wylie 2 but its where he jumped from soon after. I suspect he regretted the whole thing :)

I jumped off that lower rock that the person is standing on, or it might even have been the one above that! :)

It was very refreshing and beautiful here, but then of course we had an even hotter walk back to camp- but the river swim was welcome!