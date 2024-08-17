Sign up
Previous
Photo 3703
Walk into Galvan's Gorge
A relatively easy and short walk, but quite delightful with little oases like these, and wild finches.
I should say I pfaffed this up a bit in Topaz. Not sure whether I prefer it to the original or not!
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
5
4
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th June 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Rob Z
ace
It is just delightful with it's beautiful bush and reflections and composition. It is maybe a little more vibrant than your normal images so I'm guessing that's the pfaffing? :)
August 17th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@robz
biggest difference to the original is a bit more red.
August 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
How stunning this is, fabulous composition and capture! Awesome colours and reflections.
August 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks like a painting.
August 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Amazing colours, I agree that it looks like a painting
August 17th, 2024
