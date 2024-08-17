Previous
Walk into Galvan's Gorge by pusspup
Walk into Galvan's Gorge

A relatively easy and short walk, but quite delightful with little oases like these, and wild finches.
I should say I pfaffed this up a bit in Topaz. Not sure whether I prefer it to the original or not!
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Rob Z ace
It is just delightful with it's beautiful bush and reflections and composition. It is maybe a little more vibrant than your normal images so I'm guessing that's the pfaffing? :)
August 17th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@robz biggest difference to the original is a bit more red.
August 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
How stunning this is, fabulous composition and capture! Awesome colours and reflections.
August 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks like a painting.
August 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Amazing colours, I agree that it looks like a painting
August 17th, 2024  
