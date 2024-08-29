Previous
MacDonnell Ranges by pusspup
MacDonnell Ranges

Looking from Alice Springs over the surrounding Ranges - just gorgeous at sunset.
29th August 2024

John ace
Have always wanted to see Alice Springs. Seems like about the most remote place on the planet in the center of the Australian desert.

Great view of the area!
August 29th, 2024  
leggzy
Lovely golden hues
August 29th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@congaree ha ha, Alice is quite the metropolis after you've really been out back. But yes John, you should visit!
August 29th, 2024  
