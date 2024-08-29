Sign up
Previous
Photo 3715
MacDonnell Ranges
Looking from Alice Springs over the surrounding Ranges - just gorgeous at sunset.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
ILCE-7M3
7th July 2024 5:35pm
Tags
landscape
John
ace
Have always wanted to see Alice Springs. Seems like about the most remote place on the planet in the center of the Australian desert.
Great view of the area!
Great view of the area!
August 29th, 2024
leggzy
Lovely golden hues
August 29th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@congaree
ha ha, Alice is quite the metropolis after you've really been out back. But yes John, you should visit!
August 29th, 2024
Great view of the area!