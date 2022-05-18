Sign up
Photo 4149
They are back.
As sure as we have tulips in spring we do have this daisies in summer. This is the first field I found . Took several pic.`s of it. How many do you like to see?
18th May 2022
18th May 22
3
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
15th May 2022 2:19pm
theme-flower-field
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It looks as if Summer has arrived with your fields full of daisies ! They look so lovely , such a peaceful scene - fav
May 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A charming pic! What a beautiful sight!
May 16th, 2022
Heather
ace
Such a pretty field and the muted blue of the sky is a lovely complement. Fav!
May 16th, 2022
