Wheat. by pyrrhula
Wheat.

The most common grow. Beside onions, beets, sprouts, orchards, mais, rapeseeds and potato`s. .
Flowers are rare.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
JackieR ace
How far away are those trees?! That field is huge!
May 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , all fresh and green !
May 20th, 2022  
Heather ace
Such a wonderful field- so expansive and rich under the blue sky (and a nice row of trees, too) Fav
May 20th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@30pics4jackiesdiamond. At the horizon. Kidding. The pov. makes it looks like that far.
May 20th, 2022  
