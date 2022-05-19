Sign up
Photo 4153
Wheat.
The most common grow. Beside onions, beets, sprouts, orchards, mais, rapeseeds and potato`s. .
Flowers are rare.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
4
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
15th May 2022 1:56pm
theme-country
JackieR
ace
How far away are those trees?! That field is huge!
May 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , all fresh and green !
May 20th, 2022
Heather
ace
Such a wonderful field- so expansive and rich under the blue sky (and a nice row of trees, too) Fav
May 20th, 2022
Pyrrhula
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
. At the horizon. Kidding. The pov. makes it looks like that far.
May 20th, 2022
