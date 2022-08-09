Sign up
Photo 4235
Notice.
These sculptures (also exhibited in the same square) are made from fished-up old fishing nets that were dumped into the sea. So not so pretty. This was there to point this out to us.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
3
0
Elyse Klemchuk
It's too bad that the nets were dumped into the sea, but I'm glad they could be made into sculptures that help point out the problem. I really like the brick work on the building behind them, too.
August 9th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like the vibrant blue against the beige brick of the background. It's a good example of repurposed materials and reminds me a lot of the floats in the Rose Bowl Parade that perhaps have lost some of the blooms. It's a shame there are that many nets in the sea that it's a problem.
August 9th, 2022
JackieR
ace
That's a lot of dumped/lost nets. They can't be cheap things to lose?? Thank you for sharing this it's a lovely photo
August 9th, 2022
