These sculptures (also exhibited in the same square) are made from fished-up old fishing nets that were dumped into the sea. So not so pretty. This was there to point this out to us.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Elyse Klemchuk
It's too bad that the nets were dumped into the sea, but I'm glad they could be made into sculptures that help point out the problem. I really like the brick work on the building behind them, too.
August 9th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I like the vibrant blue against the beige brick of the background. It's a good example of repurposed materials and reminds me a lot of the floats in the Rose Bowl Parade that perhaps have lost some of the blooms. It's a shame there are that many nets in the sea that it's a problem.
August 9th, 2022  
JackieR ace
That's a lot of dumped/lost nets. They can't be cheap things to lose?? Thank you for sharing this it's a lovely photo
August 9th, 2022  
