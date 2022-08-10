Sign up
Photo 4236
A view upstairs
With yesterday's photo. I can say with reassurance that measures have now been taken. Containers are placed on the ships where they can dump the old nets. These are collected for recycling on arrival at the port.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
4236
photos
131
followers
72
following
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
7th August 2022 3:21pm
Tags
theme-church-buildings
bkb in the city
Great pov
August 11th, 2022
