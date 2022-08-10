Previous
A view upstairs by pyrrhula
Photo 4236

A view upstairs

With yesterday's photo. I can say with reassurance that measures have now been taken. Containers are placed on the ships where they can dump the old nets. These are collected for recycling on arrival at the port.
Pyrrhula

