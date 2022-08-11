Sign up
Photo 4237
Facade with a gate.
Gistpoort (1509-1512), also known as the Blauwpoort (blue gate) from the color of the stone it faces. On the facade can be seen a statue of Count William II, who expanded the abbey in 1255-1256.
poort = gate
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4237
photos
131
followers
72
following
1160% complete
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
7th August 2022 2:08pm
Tags
theme-city
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 11th, 2022
