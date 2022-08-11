Previous
Next
Facade with a gate. by pyrrhula
Photo 4237

Facade with a gate.

Gistpoort (1509-1512), also known as the Blauwpoort (blue gate) from the color of the stone it faces. On the facade can be seen a statue of Count William II, who expanded the abbey in 1255-1256.
poort = gate
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise