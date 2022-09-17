Previous
Story of Substitute. by pyrrhula
Photo 4274

Story of Substitute.

Story of Substitute. Bronze, 2021. Camille Henrot.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A great shot of a striking statue
September 17th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Modern art is hit or miss for me- definitely a personal preference kind of thing. It does make you look at it though! But I prefer the Impressionists (o:
September 17th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann We love it. So many references to 'Mother and Child' love.
September 18th, 2022  
