Previous
Next
Dike road by pyrrhula
Photo 4436

Dike road

An old (slapers dijk) dike with on top a road as there are so many . To drive them : do n`t be in a hurry and be kind.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice curvy leading line
March 5th, 2023  
Heather ace
A nice shot with the road taking us far off to the horizon! Lovely sky capture, too! Fav
March 5th, 2023  
amyK ace
Great scene
March 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise