Photo 4436
Dike road
An old (slapers dijk) dike with on top a road as there are so many . To drive them : do n`t be in a hurry and be kind.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
theme-country.
Corinne C
ace
Nice curvy leading line
March 5th, 2023
Heather
ace
A nice shot with the road taking us far off to the horizon! Lovely sky capture, too! Fav
March 5th, 2023
amyK
ace
Great scene
March 5th, 2023
