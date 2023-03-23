Sign up
Photo 4455
Resting, wathing, hoping....
For spring and sunny weather.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
2
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
12th March 2023 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Gosia
ace
It would be great to capture the same field every couple of weeks from now on
March 23rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
@gosia
An art artist did done it before. Taken a year long a dayly pic. of the same field at the same 12 ò clock time. ( I do n`t think I`ll find this exactly spot again.)
March 23rd, 2023
