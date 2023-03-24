Sign up
Photo 4456
Sand dunes and clouds
Our natural barrier for the sea.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4449
4450
4451
4452
4453
4454
4455
4456
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th February 2023 4:18pm
Tags
theme-coast
Heather
ace
Beautiful layers and minimalist composition! Love the sun coming through the clouds, too! Fav
March 25th, 2023
