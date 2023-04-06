Previous
Into the blues. by pyrrhula
Photo 4468

Into the blues.

The bridge (and road) connect us with the other parts of our country.
The water has and open connection with the Northsea and is an tide water
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
