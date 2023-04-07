Previous
Next
New grows by pyrrhula
Photo 4469

New grows

A field of new growing wheat.
(We name it winterwheat as it`s seeded in winter )
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fabulous perspective and I love to see this baby winter wheat!
April 7th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Love the sharp green of the new growth contrasting with the leafless trees
April 7th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great pov and contrasts
April 7th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Love the contrast between new growth and old.
April 7th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love that green- so fresh looking! And a great composition! Fav
April 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise