Photo 4469
New grows
A field of new growing wheat.
(We name it winterwheat as it`s seeded in winter )
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
5
4
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4469
photos
124
followers
62
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd April 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous perspective and I love to see this baby winter wheat!
April 7th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Love the sharp green of the new growth contrasting with the leafless trees
April 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great pov and contrasts
April 7th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Love the contrast between new growth and old.
April 7th, 2023
Heather
ace
Love that green- so fresh looking! And a great composition! Fav
April 7th, 2023
