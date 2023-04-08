Previous
Curved line and fresh grows by pyrrhula
Photo 4470

Curved line and fresh grows

Wish you all to have a nice, and sunny, Easter Sunday.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1224% complete

Heather ace
A great shot of that curving line taking us through the bright green field! Lovely light, too! Fav! (Thank you, Ferry, and wishing the same to you!)
April 8th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nicely captured- I do like that leading line and the tower in the distance. Beautiful view.
April 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning curved line of the trees, and the town/village on the horizon . A beautiful Easter Sunday to you and Ina!
April 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing line of trees! Happy Easter!
April 9th, 2023  
Pat
Super composition with that lovely curved line and what a lovely sunny day you have there.
April 9th, 2023  
