Photo 4470
Curved line and fresh grows
Wish you all to have a nice, and sunny, Easter Sunday.
8th April 2023
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
theme-country
Heather
ace
A great shot of that curving line taking us through the bright green field! Lovely light, too! Fav! (Thank you, Ferry, and wishing the same to you!)
April 8th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nicely captured- I do like that leading line and the tower in the distance. Beautiful view.
April 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning curved line of the trees, and the town/village on the horizon . A beautiful Easter Sunday to you and Ina!
April 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing line of trees! Happy Easter!
April 9th, 2023
Pat
Super composition with that lovely curved line and what a lovely sunny day you have there.
April 9th, 2023
