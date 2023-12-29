Sign up
Previous
Photo 4731
Likes nature knows
Likes nature (or the farmers) knows geometric art.
On the left, a orchrd`s fence. The horizon, a with trees planed (old) dike.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
2
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th December 2023 3:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully minimalist and moody
December 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted Ferry, love the simplicity and the moodiness of the scene
December 29th, 2023
