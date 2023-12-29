Previous
Likes nature knows by pyrrhula
Photo 4731

Likes nature knows

Likes nature (or the farmers) knows geometric art.
On the left, a orchrd`s fence. The horizon, a with trees planed (old) dike.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Wonderfully minimalist and moody
December 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted Ferry, love the simplicity and the moodiness of the scene
December 29th, 2023  
