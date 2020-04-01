My rainbow for March 2020

Today, 1st April, happens to be the 51st anniversary of our first date.



We went to the cinema to see the film 'The Trap' and afterwards Ray accompanied me home on the bus to my parents' house. There we found my mum and dad and my sis and her boyfriend sitting in the living room.



By the time we had drunk a sociable cup of coffee, Ray had missed the last bus to his parents' house so he ran all the way home - about 2 miles he tells me.



So I offer my rainbow in celebration!

Happy Anniversary, Ray!