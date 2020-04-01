Previous
My rainbow for March 2020 by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2903

My rainbow for March 2020

Today, 1st April, happens to be the 51st anniversary of our first date.

We went to the cinema to see the film 'The Trap' and afterwards Ray accompanied me home on the bus to my parents' house. There we found my mum and dad and my sis and her boyfriend sitting in the living room.

By the time we had drunk a sociable cup of coffee, Ray had missed the last bus to his parents' house so he ran all the way home - about 2 miles he tells me.

So I offer my rainbow in celebration!
Happy Anniversary, Ray!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Dianne
What a sweet story - and Happy Anniversary to you both.
Your rainbow month looks really lovely. Fav
April 1st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous story! And a lovely calendar to celebrate a memorable day.
April 1st, 2020  
