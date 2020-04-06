Sign up
Photo 2908
potted
These beautiful pansies are called Ruby Surprise. Ray bought a tray of them to accompany other bedding plants in pots.
Sadly lockdown intervened and now there are no other bedding plants to be had for love nor money.
So here are two members of the 'main event' this summer.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
1
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5723
photos
219
followers
11
following
796% complete
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd April 2020 4:30pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pansies
,
potted
,
30-shots2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image. We've been waiting for a delivery of vegetable seeds for ages ... paid for a week ago, but no delivery as yet. Very frustrating as we want to get them into the greenhouse. Trying times!!
April 6th, 2020
