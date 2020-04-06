Previous
Next
potted by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2908

potted

These beautiful pansies are called Ruby Surprise. Ray bought a tray of them to accompany other bedding plants in pots.

Sadly lockdown intervened and now there are no other bedding plants to be had for love nor money.

So here are two members of the 'main event' this summer.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image. We've been waiting for a delivery of vegetable seeds for ages ... paid for a week ago, but no delivery as yet. Very frustrating as we want to get them into the greenhouse. Trying times!!
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise