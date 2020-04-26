Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2928
wisteria and sunshine
The wisteria grows along the side wall of the house and continues along one part of what we now call 'Jinks' room'. The scent in this beautiful sunny weather is gorgeous.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th April 2020 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
wisteria
,
scent
,
30-shots2020
CC Folk
ace
Wisteria is so pretty!
April 26th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful. I love this plant.
April 26th, 2020
