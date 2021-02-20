Sign up
Photo 3152
animal portrait in mono
I think what I always call the 'cracked-eggshell markings' of the giraffe have converted OK to b&w.
FOR 2021 - week 3 - portraits
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
5962
photos
202
followers
18
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ62
Taken
1st April 2014 12:45pm
Tags
portrait
,
giraffe
,
mono
,
for2021
Mave
Great shot
February 20th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
I love that, it looks like he has a cigar hanging out of the opposite side of his mouth making that cloud of smoke!
February 20th, 2021
