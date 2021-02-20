Previous
Next
animal portrait in mono by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3152

animal portrait in mono

I think what I always call the 'cracked-eggshell markings' of the giraffe have converted OK to b&w.

FOR 2021 - week 3 - portraits
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mave
Great shot
February 20th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
I love that, it looks like he has a cigar hanging out of the opposite side of his mouth making that cloud of smoke!
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise