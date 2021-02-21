Previous
portraits in mono - who better than Jinks... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3153

portraits in mono - who better than Jinks...

... to take the floor for the last portrait of Week 3 of FOR2021..........

He had just been to the dog groomer's and I stopped Ray for a moment to take the shot.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

