Photo 3153
portraits in mono - who better than Jinks...
... to take the floor for the last portrait of Week 3 of FOR2021..........
He had just been to the dog groomer's and I stopped Ray for a moment to take the shot.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
5963
photos
202
followers
18
following
863% complete
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th April 2016 12:54pm
portrait
mono
jinks
for2021
groomer's
