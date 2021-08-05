Sign up
Photo 3312
perovskia aka Russian sage
growing in the public garden at Southsea
sometimes I think it's lavender
and I can never spell it without looking it up
no hope..............
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
23rd July 2021 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
southsea
,
public garden
,
perovskia
