Bowl of Beauty by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3321

Bowl of Beauty

I may have commented before that this peony, from our garden earlier in the summer, always makes me think of ice-cream!
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
909% complete

Anne ace
Stunning shot Hazel, I can see the ice cream!!
August 14th, 2021  
Hazel ace
@365anne

Thank you, Anne and well done!
August 14th, 2021  
Brian ace
Yum. I can taste the icecream. Well done.
August 14th, 2021  
