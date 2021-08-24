Previous
Next
bee on echinacea by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3330

bee on echinacea

The bees were buzzing in the Centenary Border on our visit to Hilliers Arboretum with Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond and Dave.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
912% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great focus and detail of the beautiful bulbous seed head of the echinacea , The bees seem to be in abundance this summer ! fav
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise