Haze's strangers: No.195: Joan

We met friends for breakfast at the local garden centre and, somehow, backing my scooter out afterwards, Ray and I fell into conversation with a lady sitting at a nearby table. The scooter has a rather loud reversing warning sound which always makes people stop and look and I always feel compelled to apologise - no way of turning it off!I was 'wearing' my camera and I believe it was Ray who first mentioned the possibility of a portrait. In some order I explained my strangers' project, introduced myself and learnt this lady's name: meet Joan. She was happy to have her photo taken. I took just a few shots as we were were all about to leave the garden centre.Joan's husband, Ashley, returning to their table, said that it was the first time in ages that they had felt confident to come out for breakfast bcause of the worry of Co-vid. He also mentioned two other venues, favourite haunts of ours. He and Joan like walking and swimming but have felt inhibited from following these pastimes because of lockdowns etc.I offered Joan photos and she put my email address into her phone. I sent her one colour and one mono portrait and she expressed a preference for the latter** A little ironic as it was her jumper in stripes of purple and other colours which first caught my eye when I saw her.** see here