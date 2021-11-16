Haze's strangers: No.197: Owen

Arriving home from our trip to Bishops Waltham, we found our regular window cleaner in action. I had never met him so I have taken the liberty of classifying him as a stranger. Ray told me his name is Owen and I asked rather cheekily, if I could take his portrait.A little hesitation and Owen said yes. I asked if he would stand near the conifers in our front garden to give a better background than just the other houses. I then walked round him to get a better view, accidentally dropping my crutch but no worries I can stand without one now.Owen told me he has been working self-employed as a window cleaner for 14 years. He is married with one daughter who is about to embark on a career in childcare.In his free time Owen enjoys tennis and playing his guitar, mostly folk music. I asked him about the headphones he was wearing: he listens to Radio 4 as he is working and recently, in particular to P.G. Wodehouse.I was very glad to meet Owen. Maybe being outdoors had given me confidence: at any rate I still had a few indoor shots I wanted to take that day and found that I could walk around the living room "sans crutches."